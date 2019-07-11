Alpha Windward Maintains Stake in Federated Invs Pa (FII); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Parsons Capital Management Decreased by $784,080 Its Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 3208.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 634,087 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 152,049 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 294,263 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 7,598 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 34,100 shares. Goodhaven Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 198,211 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Amg Trust Comml Bank reported 0.06% stake. Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested 0.51% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,555 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 25,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,044 shares. Greenwich Investment Management holds 7,175 shares. City Tru Fl stated it has 20,210 shares. 24,739 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,814 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares to 11,028 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.28% or 96,973 shares in its portfolio. Davis reported 18,541 shares stake. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 14,721 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Envestnet Asset holds 1.58 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 20,197 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,425 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0.02% or 33,755 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 32,651 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp reported 18,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,596 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.39% or 32,572 shares in its portfolio. Maple Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,349 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.