Alpha Windward Maintains Position in Aecom (ACM); As Icf International (ICFI) Market Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Increased Its Position by $1.08 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 48,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 33,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 133,083 shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 2779.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 14,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535,000, up from 506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 977,004 shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 104,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% or 26,450 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance holds 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 6,500 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,632 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 161,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.07% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 1,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.30M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 961 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 41,218 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 44,600 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 35,028 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,010 shares to 595 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 113,537 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.37% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 416,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 542,814 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Financial Architects accumulated 3,053 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc stated it has 25,638 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 27,130 were reported by Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,967 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 27,643 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).