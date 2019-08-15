Alpha Windward Lifted Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $508,200 as Market Valuation Rose; As Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Shares Declined, Holder Cannell Capital Has Lowered Position

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 20,721 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 1.44M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Counsel reported 1.54% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Raymond James Serv invested in 0.01% or 25,401 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd reported 138,659 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 100,000 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 6,263 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 13,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 14,709 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp reported 153,184 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 24,028 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd invested in 108,873 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 3,658 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 18,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 3,122 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hrt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 142,392 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,820 shares to 262 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Inc has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 1,244 shares. Wasatch Incorporated has 245,377 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co reported 785,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 815,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 81,294 shares. Moreover, Amer Interest Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 9,447 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 172,342 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 181,976 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 48,378 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.60 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.