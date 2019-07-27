Alpha Windward Increases Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV); Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Boosted Stake by $168.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50M, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 1075.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,854 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott, Netflix, Philip Morris, United Technologies and Novartis – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) 22% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: This Could Be The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28,500 shares to 506 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,225 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).