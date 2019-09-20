Alpha Windward Increased Stake in Cummins (CMI); World Asset Management Lifted Intel Com (INTC) Holding

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 311,420 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, up from 303,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 15.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 264.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691,000, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $161.85. About 850,576 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares to 35,881 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,629 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability holds 68,057 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,347 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,517 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 264,717 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ca has invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18.76 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 62,969 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership has invested 2.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust Communications holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 84,021 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited reported 511,240 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0.75% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 44,101 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 0.23% or 29,262 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated accumulated 36,245 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 177,778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 28,016 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Intel Stock Too High? – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: KO, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Profund Advsr reported 2,748 shares stake. South Texas Money Limited reported 2,735 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 292,312 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,561 shares. St Germain D J Company has 1.64% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.19% or 16,719 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 77,715 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company owns 1,664 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd holds 3,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.02% or 1,125 shares. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 3,385 shares. Miller Howard New York accumulated 2.28% or 453,086 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 22,290 shares.