Alpha Windward Increased Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Alpha Windward Llc increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 3751.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 4,840 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 4,969 shares with $509,000 value, up from 129 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $14.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 782,885 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS

Among 3 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has GBX 8100 highest and GBX 5400 lowest target. GBX 6766.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents GBX 6289 stock price. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 48 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Kepler Cheuvreux to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 7. Barclays Capital maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 8100 target. Jefferies maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underperform” rating. See Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) latest ratings:

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 3,795 shares to 105 valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 9,915 shares and now owns 402 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 50,170 shares. Needham Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 146,914 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 1.98 million shares. Westfield LP holds 0.36% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 472,751 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 159,916 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.08% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 2,690 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd reported 8,269 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru invested in 171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Symons Capital reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -0.71% below currents $106.25 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. JP Morgan maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $11100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 44.61 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 31.57 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock increased 0.05% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6289. About 165,077 shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.