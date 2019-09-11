Alpha Windward Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (CESTF) Shorts Decreased By 34.78%

CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CESTF) had a decrease of 34.78% in short interest. CESTF’s SI was 52,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.78% from 80,500 shares previously. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 3134.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 4,200 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 4,334 shares with $526,000 value, up from 134 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 1.02 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr

Another recent and important Chinese Estates Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CESTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Evergrande: Myths And Hidden Debt – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2015.

Chinese Estates Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. Chinese Estates Holdings Limited is the holding firm of the Group and it is publicly listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 127. It currently has negative earnings. Chinese Estates' core businesses comprise of property investment for rental and property development for sale.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 0.73% above currents $126.95 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $128 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 32,637 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,237 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 73,859 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 160 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.02% stake. Srb Corporation stated it has 6,528 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com reported 68,154 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 3,359 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 9,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank invested in 0.2% or 10,600 shares. Enterprise Corp holds 1,423 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 23,262 shares. Motco reported 200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 21,457 shares stake.