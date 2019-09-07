Alpha Windward Holds Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Holding by $30.56 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 80,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 271,398 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.52 million, down from 351,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3044.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 2.15 million shares traded or 43.27% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 20,459 shares to 236,149 shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 64,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

