Alpha Windward Holds Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Shareholder S-R Schill & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.97 Million

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2355.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 29,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 1,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 2.81 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 2.34 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,638 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 15,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt (EEM).

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 56,469 shares to 99,812 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 91,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.35 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.