Alpha Windward Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) Decreased as Share Value Rose; American Tower Reit (AMT) Stake Maintained by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 97.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 16,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14,000, down from 17,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 615,955 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 201,619 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.22M, up from 194,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.48 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.79 million for 12.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 5,108 shares to 5,182 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).