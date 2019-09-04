Alpha Windward Holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Boosted as Valuation Rose; As Teradata Del (TDC) Market Value Declined, Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 14,968 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 231,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 758,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, down from 990,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 30,434 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,820 shares to 262 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,000 shares to 115,147 shares, valued at $28.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67M for 29.03 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.