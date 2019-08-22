Alpha Windward Holding in Arrow Electrs (ARW) Lowered as Market Value Declined; The Coca (KO) Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 95.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 279 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21,000, down from 6,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 63,926 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 2.46 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited stated it has 68,241 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Comm holds 59,404 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 32,929 shares. Azimuth Cap Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 140,289 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 92,808 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 103,430 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication reported 72,326 shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,429 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Milestone Grp invested in 0.04% or 5,835 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dock Street Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 24,483 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares to 8,854 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).