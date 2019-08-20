Alpha Windward Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Cut by $560,012; First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Allstate Corp/The (ALL) by $824,380

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Allstate Corp/The (ALL) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 13,970 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 22,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 842,643 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 493,723 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,450 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dodge Cox has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,685 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability owns 5,405 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hgk Asset stated it has 2.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Town And Country Retail Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company has 3,436 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 34,809 shares. 21,579 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 110 shares. 1.43M are owned by Wellington Gp Llp. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.23% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 64,581 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 26,607 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allstate July catastrophe losses include Colorado hail storm – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Michael Burry urges big GameStop buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution NYSE:FT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 485 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 20,095 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Llc accumulated 1,269 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100 shares. Moreover, Opus Inv has 1.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Comm holds 2,394 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 11,600 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.12% or 21,049 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 2.9% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Natl Trust reported 1,757 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd reported 691,528 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,209 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.54 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.