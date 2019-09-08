Alpha Windward Has Upped Micron Technology (MU) Position; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wallington Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 642.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares to 206,380 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc holds 6,084 shares. Diversified Trust owns 14,856 shares. Valueworks Lc has invested 5.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eqis Cap Inc accumulated 23,187 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 212,267 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bluecrest Management has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beutel Goodman Limited accumulated 731,369 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Lesa Sroufe And reported 8,490 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.06% or 1,376 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 224,087 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.11% or 49,728 shares. Braun Stacey Associate has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Advsr Lc reported 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 313 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,053 shares to 14,225 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).