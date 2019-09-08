Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $530,100; Kwmg Has Raised Its Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $2.25 Million

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,888 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru stated it has 2,299 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 0.05% or 87,389 shares. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 262,455 shares. Highbridge Cap Lc reported 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 26,214 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 203,326 shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,575 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,815 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Company. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 0.03% or 7,848 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12.86 million shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 35,725 shares. 236,341 are held by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,200 shares to 4,334 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 35,282 are held by Captrust. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 13,029 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. California-based American Assets Invest Ltd has invested 0.18% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 5,925 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na reported 9,082 shares. 19,402 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Adage Capital Prtn Group Incorporated Llc holds 366,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 138,816 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 501,097 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise accumulated 5.79M shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,931 shares to 3,215 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,562 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).