Alpha Windward Has Raised Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holding; Water Asset Management Boosted Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Holding

Alpha Windward Llc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 3208.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 16,620 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 10.85%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 17,138 shares with $502,000 value, up from 518 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $3.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 678,964 shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT

Water Asset Management Llc increased Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc acquired 13,225 shares as Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA)’s stock declined 1.18%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 81,229 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 68,004 last quarter. Artesian Resources Corp now has $329.39 million valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 5,451 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) stake by 18,660 shares to 891 valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 15,720 shares and now owns 592 shares. Conduent Inc was reduced too.

