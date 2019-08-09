Alpha Windward Has Lowered Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake by $475,200; Stock Declined; Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $7.30 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 53,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 59,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, down from 113,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 626,263 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 68 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 5,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 224,823 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24,879 shares to 114,804 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking owns 5,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 1.52M shares. Kistler invested in 0.05% or 813 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Carroll Financial Associate Inc owns 19 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 271 shares. Tompkins Finance stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 60,831 were accumulated by Ancora Ltd Company. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 86 shares. 175,233 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 929 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $115.40M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $236,119 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Jefferies Ltd stated it has 7,832 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 4,818 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 382,519 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.32% or 414,435 shares. Starr Communication has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 2,940 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp owns 810,606 shares. Bright Rock Ltd Liability reported 7,750 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 12,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Van Eck Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.13% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 9,340 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).