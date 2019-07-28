Alpha Windward Has Lowered Its Cree (CREE) Stake by $642,960 as Stock Rose; Excalibur Management Lowered Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by $544,087

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 11,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 693,568 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Incorporated reported 58,883 shares stake. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 313,709 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Continental Advsr Llc has 2.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,766 shares. Dnb Asset As has 418,644 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lincoln National holds 0.16% or 37,637 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.66% or 298,200 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lipe & Dalton holds 0.14% or 1,883 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.67M shares. Moreover, Fragasso Gp Inc has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,382 shares. Lynch Assocs In owns 27,673 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Amer Retail Bank invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graybill Bartz & Assocs Limited reported 1.59% stake. Magnetar Financial Lc owns 10,625 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: A Top Quality Stock For An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Numerous Headwinds May Hurt Its Quarterly Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 5,820 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 124 were accumulated by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 14,806 shares in its portfolio. 32,563 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 42,430 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 104,184 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 711,500 are held by Robecosam Ag. 9,341 were reported by Element Lc. Advisory has 23,001 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd accumulated 179,560 shares. 97,082 were accumulated by Jane Street Ltd Liability Com. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 19,947 shares. 435 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 60,864 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.