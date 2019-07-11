Alpha Windward Has Lowered Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) as Stock Price Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wesbanco Bank Trimmed Its Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 45,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 634,173 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 5,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.12M shares traded or 397.42% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.71 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SDY) by 9,686 shares to 81,559 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (IVV) by 3,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Motco reported 25,552 shares stake. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 62,401 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,000 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Co has 29,170 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 0.87% or 6,378 shares in its portfolio. 1,249 are owned by Carroll Finance. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com has 2,244 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability De holds 0.78% or 92,648 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 16,794 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 700 shares. Weitz Inv Management Inc holds 1.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 105,000 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 2.82% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,526 shares. National Services Wi holds 11,403 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,440 shares to 4,658 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. Bonomo Charles had sold 601 shares worth $49,889. 12,736 shares were sold by POLLI GREGORY, worth $1.05M. Shares for $436,579 were sold by Armstrong Steve.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 976 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company reported 2,437 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 9,212 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 8,961 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 180,093 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 37,460 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 57,812 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Llc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp reported 74,987 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 853,323 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Martingale Asset Lp reported 9,560 shares.