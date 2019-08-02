Alpha Windward Has Lifted Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position; Vontobel Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.26 Million as Stock Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 46,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.69 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 2.85 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3044.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 597,233 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,135 shares to 8,034 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 61,580 shares. Everence Management reported 7,130 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.02% or 1.26M shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 27,909 shares. Horizon Invs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Utd Services Automobile Association has 34,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,284 shares. Grace White Ny has 201,137 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 193,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monroe Bank & Trust And Trust Mi holds 0.41% or 22,965 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bessemer Group invested in 0.01% or 33,010 shares.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HP Could Shift 30% of Its Notebook Production Out of China – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HP survey highlights webcam security and privacy behaviors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Hated Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank & invested in 0.41% or 73,930 shares. Peddock Ltd Co invested in 1,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 65,290 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 1,521 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management owns 15,153 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.18% or 2.85M shares. D E Shaw holds 0.28% or 4.27 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,260 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 4,885 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aull And Monroe Mgmt has 0.41% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,463 shares. 1,825 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 192,453 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 102,108 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 276,298 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 205,351 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $228.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 160,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).