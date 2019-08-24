Alpha Windward Has Lifted Its Dover (DOV) Position by $479,880; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 6,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78 million shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 10,450 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability invested in 402,495 shares. D E Shaw & Comm has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 15,381 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Portolan Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 114,228 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Weiss Multi owns 326,552 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 12,900 shares. Mitchell Capital has 11,716 shares. Miller Howard holds 37,278 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited owns 6,595 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Samlyn Capital Lc reported 237,094 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 590,435 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $107.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Prn) (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of stock.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dover Increases Dividend By 2% – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.