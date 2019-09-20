Alpha Windward Has Increased Cummins (CMI) Stake by $498,932; Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Its Humana (HUM) Position by $569,750

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 264.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691,000, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $163.43. About 557,159 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Humana (HUM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 58,090 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, down from 60,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Humana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $280.99. About 434,350 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Magnetar Fin Lc owns 16,900 shares. Blackrock holds 0.14% or 12.05 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% or 11,082 shares. Natixis owns 0.42% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 198,488 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 26,521 were accumulated by Cibc. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 6,265 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 228 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com owns 15,812 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management Corporation has 3,518 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co accumulated 23 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0.06% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc holds 77,471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $637.56 million for 15.17 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,636 shares to 101 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riggs Asset Managment Communications Incorporated holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 200 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Llc owns 2,814 shares. 77,448 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Llc. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Incorporated invested in 2,002 shares or 0.07% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 0.05% or 214,938 shares in its portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na invested in 0.57% or 17,197 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 0.12% or 12,536 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Mgmt holds 0.01% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 230 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.74 million shares.