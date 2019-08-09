Alpha Windward Has Decreased Position in Best Buy (BBY) by $496,800; Keybank National Association Has Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $4.00 Million; Stock Value Declined

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 46.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 25,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 80,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 54,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 8.36M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 7,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.79 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year's $0.91 per share. BBY's profit will be $270.65 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,540 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $132.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 13,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,299 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).