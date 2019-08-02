Alpha Windward Has Decreased Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding By $377,580; Blackrock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Blackrock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 27 funds started new or increased positions, while 31 reduced and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Build America Bond Trust. The funds in our database reported: 6.19 million shares, down from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Build America Bond Trust in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 96.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc sold 12,180 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 469 shares with $15,000 value, down from 12,649 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $3.01B valuation. The stock decreased 10.06% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.43M shares traded or 104.85% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 412,634 shares. 467,616 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Amer Int holds 0.03% or 239,044 shares. 47,500 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Moors And Cabot invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 24,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo LP has invested 0.22% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. 13,173 are owned by Gideon Capital. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 171,755 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 67,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 225,311 shares. 114,268 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 0% or 445 shares. Natixis holds 319,544 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc increased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 22,800 shares to 24,243 valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) stake by 2,760 shares and now owns 2,849 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of PBF in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, March 4 report.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust for 88,506 shares. Longer Investments Inc. owns 130,785 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop Holdings Inc. has 2.68% invested in the company for 562,373 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.63% in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,650 shares.