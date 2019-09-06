Alpha Windward Has Decreased Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position by $476,160; Share Value Rose; Guardian Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $390,780 as Stock Price Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 192,962 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 8.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Financial Svcs holds 13,749 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,153 shares. Cambridge Co holds 483,598 shares. Wade G W Incorporated holds 2.12% or 190,239 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bristol John W Inc accumulated 926,073 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 48,450 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Rech And Co reported 30,423 shares stake. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,032 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,407 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 123,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Connable Office reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,417 shares. 1.52M are owned by Alleghany Corp De. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc invested in 2.63% or 415,002 shares.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $167.93M for 18.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Llc holds 0.02% or 6,813 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 30,400 shares. Prospector Limited has invested 1.55% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com reported 1.73M shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co reported 14,740 shares. 24,421 were reported by Reilly Fincl Ltd Company. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gam Ag invested in 13,971 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 362,169 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 15,606 shares. 158 are held by Parkside Savings Bank Trust. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 41,047 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com holds 367,139 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 3.88M shares.

