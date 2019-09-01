Alpha Windward Has Decreased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position as Shares Rose; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 933,763 shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,122 shares to 10,182 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,652 shares. Alethea Management Llc accumulated 8,633 shares. Cap Investment Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 7,128 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 700 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 203,978 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 2,047 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.08% or 353,330 shares. 9,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 15,146 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 218 shares. Eqis holds 0.03% or 3,048 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 875 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,280 shares to 13,035 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $509.86M for 24.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.