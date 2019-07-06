Alpha Windward Has Cut Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position By $486,000; TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 96.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,600 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 148 shares with $20,000 value, down from 3,748 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $11.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 217,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 21 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. See TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity. WEISS MICHAEL S had bought 50,000 shares worth $351,750.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $758.54 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 14,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 64,719 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 26,519 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 435 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 14,543 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Capital L P invested in 0.08% or 15,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 37,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 59,000 are held by United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 164,479 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 668 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership holds 10,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc reported 127,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Stephens maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $152 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UHS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Alpha Windward Llc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 6,003 shares to 9,118 valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 8,220 shares and now owns 8,490 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.