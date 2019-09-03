Alpha Windward Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $482,790 as Valuation Declined; Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $379,218 as Share Price Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 11,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.68M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 7.26 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares to 24,243 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Lp has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kepos Lp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regions Financial Corp reported 89,634 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cornerstone Cap Incorporated owns 20,429 shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp stated it has 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc accumulated 80,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 214,278 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 49,522 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 12,590 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 61,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability owns 6,756 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 6,907 shares. 2.25M were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.01 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management holds 23,537 shares. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Parnassus Invests Ca reported 15.62 million shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 4.66 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.18% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.60M shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd owns 47,603 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Community Financial Serv Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 181,556 shares. 33,687 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp. Aperio Group Inc Limited Company owns 0.13% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 707,018 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Stratos Wealth has 6,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 1.95M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.