Alpha Windward Has Boosted Westlake Chem (WLK) Stake by $389,940; Shares Declined; Cohen & Steers Position in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 569,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.04M, up from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 680,700 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 199,560 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,932 shares to 1,628 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 27,300 shares. Andra Ap reported 70,400 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 86,348 shares. Northern Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,750 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 95 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 4,475 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 1,364 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Missouri-based Comm Comml Bank has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated holds 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 169,658 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 333,469 shares. Agf Invs Inc stated it has 10,860 shares.

