Alpha Windward Has Boosted Dover (DOV) Holding by $479,880; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Holding by $6.08 Million

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.06M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 27,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 268,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, down from 295,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 0% stake. Daiwa Group Inc Inc owns 5,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 81,954 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Welch And Forbes Ltd invested in 184,342 shares or 0.43% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation reported 131,403 shares. Boston Advisors Lc has invested 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Planning Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.76% or 26,508 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 243 shares. Fdx reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 5,174 were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested in 2,285 shares. Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 10,198 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5,280 shares to 179 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,225 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 910 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 745 shares. Suntrust Banks has 7,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 2,600 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Patten Group Inc owns 9,243 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 19,946 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 9,346 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 238 shares. 21,704 are owned by Nomura Asset Limited. Rmb Lc reported 21,126 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr has invested 0.14% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 60,005 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 17,290 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 2.08M shares to 8.81 million shares, valued at $936.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 65,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $96.03 million for 64.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.