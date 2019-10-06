Alpha Windward Decreased Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $485,835 as Valuation Rose; Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) as Share Value Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 546,641 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 183,578 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63M, down from 186,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 332,033 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corporate Etf by 25,485 shares to 646,445 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 94,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 5,108 shares to 5,182 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 14,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.25 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

