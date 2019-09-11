Alpha Windward Decreased Gap (GPS) Position; Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 95.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc sold 18,660 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 891 shares with $23,000 value, down from 19,551 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $5.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 8.65M shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.99, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 13 trimmed and sold holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 1.99 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 25,370 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $384.21 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 210.14 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Selway Asset Management holds 8.55% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund for 905,561 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 12,314 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 28,864 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gap has $3300 highest and $1500 lowest target. $22.40’s average target is 21.87% above currents $18.38 stock price. Gap had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Underweight”. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, August 23. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $2000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Strs Ohio accumulated 11,096 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 39,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,000 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Fil Ltd owns 173 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has 696 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 594 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt owns 772,365 shares. 17,426 were accumulated by Ls Advsr Lc. Andra Ap holds 268,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Old Retail Bank In accumulated 0.09% or 63,049 shares. Ckw Finance Gru invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.71% or 142,800 shares.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $177.57M for 8.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.