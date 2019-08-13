Alpha Windward Cut Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding by $475,200 as Share Value Declined; Telemus Capital Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 68 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 5,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 305,550 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 11,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 8,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.13. About 1.54M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,280 shares to 13,035 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.