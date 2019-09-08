Alpha Windward Continues to Hold Position in Federated Invs Pa (FII); Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined While Concorde Asset Management Raised Position by $315,756

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 3208.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 447,459 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated owns 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 234,681 shares. 7,183 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 65,580 shares. First Tru Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 0.31% or 79,195 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 38,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ims Mngmt stated it has 11,222 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 491 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 395,115 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 473,060 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,820 shares to 262 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

More important recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha”, Pehub.com published: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).