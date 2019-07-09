Alpha Windward Boosted Position in Westlake Chem (WLK); Walthausen & Company Lifted Its Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 449,788 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NBTB) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 30,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 181,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Nbt Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 37,008 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 0.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NBTB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 39,973 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 88,252 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 19,041 shares. 63,727 are owned by Tompkins Corporation. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,657 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 65,267 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 371 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 5,895 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 140 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation holds 130,025 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

More notable recent NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2018. More interesting news about NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “28 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $168,363 activity.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 33,680 shares to 117,894 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 18,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,099 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Royal Building Products Announces Acquisition of DaVinci Roofscapes – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Royal® Building Products Introduces Cedar Renditionsâ„¢ by Royal® Design Series Aluminum Siding to the U.S. Market – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Peter Lynch Screens Identify Opportunities for 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.