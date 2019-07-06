Alpha Windward Boosted Dover (DOV) Holding; Roadrunner Transportation Systems Has 1.71 Sentiment

Alpha Windward Llc increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 4161.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 5,160 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 5,284 shares with $496,000 value, up from 124 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 856,594 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 24 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 14 cut down and sold their stock positions in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (NYSE:RRTS) – Roadrunner Announces Departure Of CFO That Served During “Difficult Time” – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) announces Terence R. Rogers as EVP and CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Roadrunner Sells Off After Tough Quarter, Call Focuses On The Turnaround – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner’s Loss Worse Than Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 3.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 21,774 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) has declined 80.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 19/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – MARK A. DIBLASI, SCOTT D. RUED AND JUDITH A. VIJUMS HAVE RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18; 06/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Receives Anticipated NYSE Notice Due to Previously Announced Late Form 10-K Filing; 15/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Business Integration to Enhance Client Solutions and Scale for Future Growth; 17/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $308,776 activity.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $376.81 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Conduent Inc stake by 36,762 shares to 7,571 valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 7,560 shares and now owns 126 shares. Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 10. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. 2,184 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08 million was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7. The insider Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Dover Corporation (DOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dover Digital Printing to Showcase New Technologies at ITMA – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Wilden® Expands Line of AODD Pumps for Hygienic Markets – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydro Systems Introduces Real-Time Data Solution for Laundries – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.