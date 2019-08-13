Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Both Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.98 N/A 0.32 11.21 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 212 3.75 N/A 7.96 31.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Martin Marietta Materials Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Martin Marietta Materials Inc. are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $230 consensus target price and a -8.32% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.8% and 0% respectively. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 9.26% 8.62% 13.05% 38.77% 22.83% 44.15%

For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend while Martin Marietta Materials Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.