Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.98 N/A 0.26 14.05 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.50 N/A 1.28 16.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 19.27% and its average price target is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares and 0% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.4% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.72% 5.86% 15.44% 16.33% -26.91% 47.36%

For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend while JELD-WEN Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.