Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As General Building Materials company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 26.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.50% 12.50% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. N/A 4 11.21 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.07 2.45 2.67

The potential upside of the competitors is 35.92%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.