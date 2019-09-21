Alpha Cubed Investments Stake in Metlife (MET) Boosted by $2.71 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 55,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 276,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72 million, up from 220,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38M shares traded or 347.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holding holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 174 shares. Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,660 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 23,600 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisory Lc holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,559 shares. The New York-based Gideon Advisors has invested 0.3% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greenleaf Trust reported 0.19% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 1,575 shares. Next Fincl Gp invested in 141 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 29,404 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.09% or 11,344 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co holds 0.41% or 7,764 shares. Hawaii-based National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 105,800 shares to 521,000 shares, valued at $29.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,400 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 209,747 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 66,772 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meridian Counsel Inc accumulated 1.37% or 49,823 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.97M shares. Foothills Asset Management accumulated 67,204 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc invested in 832 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Premier Asset Management Llc has invested 0.51% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Assetmark Inc holds 4,274 shares. 3,344 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co. Oakworth reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Somerset has 0.71% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 27,608 shares.