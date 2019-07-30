Alpha Cubed Investments Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Lowered by $899,410 as Share Price Declined; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $840,336

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 14.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,757 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 63,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 151,887 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska Permanent Cap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Summit Finance Strategies invested in 0.1% or 3,814 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mathes Inc holds 0.66% or 24,027 shares. Utd Fire Group stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 114,103 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,634 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,645 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 12,426 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 84,363 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 25,189 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Girard Prtn has invested 2.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 41,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 2.37% or 315,069 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple Might Buy Intel’s Smartphone-Modem Division – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: CAT, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 26,951 shares to 198,545 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 850 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.09% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 15,680 shares. First Trust Lp reported 32,415 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Lc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 315,711 shares. Grace White has 74,104 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 41,931 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.03% or 41,644 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Llc has 123,131 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 2,976 shares. American Intll Gp holds 10,655 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Llp stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 19,271 shares.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 5 Best Stocks to Buy This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 12, 2019 : MOMO, DKS, NOG, CLXT, INSW, IPI, KEYW, CRBP, DFRG, BGSF, SYBX, SHLO – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Woodmark Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.