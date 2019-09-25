Alpha Cubed Investments Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Lowered by $1.43 Million; Provident Investment Management Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $17.77 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 10,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 9,059 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 19,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 3.09 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 555,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, up from 576,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,000 shares to 52,552 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.99% or 269,384 shares. Sns Gru Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co owns 2.51 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 80,478 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 12,491 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,491 shares. 19,417 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. Stephens Management Group Llc reported 131,784 shares stake. 5.09M were reported by Principal Finance Grp. Brown Advisory Inc reported 87,198 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 486,918 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Fin accumulated 14,185 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Meyer Handelman owns 0.99% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 142,066 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,070 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1,955 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 72,338 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H & Communication owns 294,176 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 39,071 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Segment Wealth Lc has 12,524 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Lc reported 4,388 shares stake. 2,749 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 339,743 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 219,747 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio.

