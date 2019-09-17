Alpha Cubed Investments Raised Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $484,993; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Position by $476,680

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 10,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,698 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 175,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 9.83 million shares traded or 199.82% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,998 shares to 1,283 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 120,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,235 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory holds 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,422 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 11,412 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 25,476 shares. Sns Financial Grp Incorporated Lc holds 13,045 shares. Boys Arnold & Com Inc holds 0.22% or 31,564 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8.11M shares. Benin Mngmt holds 5,771 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,042 shares. Peoples Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,134 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 34,080 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt owns 970,732 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.44% or 53,713 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 31,750 shares. The Vermont-based Prentiss Smith has invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,419 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 7,324 shares to 93,128 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 11,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,369 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).