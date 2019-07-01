Alpha Cubed Investments Position in Intel (INTC) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; As Baxter International (BAX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed by $414,720 Its Holding

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,318 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 21,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 727,181 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 13.55 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.62 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93,049 shares to 355,203 shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,017 shares to 24,239 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $223,090 worth of stock or 3,187 shares.