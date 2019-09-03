Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position as Market Value Rose; Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Stake Maintained by Calamos Advisors Llc

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $217.12. About 777,931 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 140.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 726,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 517,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 7.15 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.45 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares to 12,044 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

