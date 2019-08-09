Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $899,410; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Increased Holding by $2.73 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.12. About 6.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.62M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 133,751 shares stake. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,005 shares. Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 115,651 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.81% or 686,253 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 61.72 million shares. 6,546 were accumulated by Hendershot Investments. Citigroup holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.43M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,458 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 39,639 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 866,841 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability Com has 33,426 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & has invested 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bbva Compass Bancorp stated it has 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Factory Mutual Insur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 553,800 shares. 105,761 were reported by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,808 shares to 33,916 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25B for 9.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).