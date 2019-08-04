Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position; 5 Analysts Bullish Sientra, Inc. (SIEN)

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Craig Hallum. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Maxim Group maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Canaccord Genuity. See Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) latest ratings:

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as Bhp Group Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 317,120 shares with $17.34 million value, down from 329,785 last quarter. Bhp Group Ltd now has $137.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 2.11M shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP: OPTION FOR MORE SCARBOROUGH STAKE MAY BE PRIOR TO DEC. 31; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS ALL MAJOR PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TRACKING TO PLAN; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 10,438 shares to 440,350 valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 6,467 shares and now owns 60,008 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Shares for $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $271.67 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.