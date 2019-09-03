Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $7.44 Million as Share Price Declined; Rk Asset Management Maintains Position in Natl Beverage (FIZZ)

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 332,327 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 5,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares to 114,364 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,889 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.