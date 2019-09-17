Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted By $4.05 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Shorts Raised By 2.53%

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 19,582 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 70,632 shares with $14.69 million value, up from 51,050 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $250.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $229.07. About 2.26M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) had an increase of 2.53% in short interest. HEP’s SI was 619,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.53% from 604,200 shares previously. With 132,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s short sellers to cover HEP’s short positions. The SI to Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s float is 1.37%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 255,216 shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Denham: Rep. Denham addresses wildfire response and mitigation in committee hearing with Stanislaus County’s Eric Holly; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 21/03/2018 – Opioid epidemic leads to new threat: Hep C infection and deaths; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2; 20/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,350 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,257 shares. 1,454 were accumulated by Advisory. Benin stated it has 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sunbelt Securities Inc stated it has 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameriprise reported 5.88 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,116 shares. 2,866 are owned by Gideon Cap Inc. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,078 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Llc stated it has 4,244 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Fdx invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 294,454 shares stake.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 5,886 shares to 209,646 valued at $17.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 146,132 shares and now owns 5,498 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 0.24% above currents $229.07 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.