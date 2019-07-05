Alpha Cubed Investments Increases Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Its Position in At&T (T) as Market Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 115,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 932,744 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,757 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, down from 532,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 11.53 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,364 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cim Inv Mangement has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rockland Trust holds 4,761 shares. Montecito Bancorporation And reported 0.06% stake. Cls Invs Lc reported 51 shares stake. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated has 787,043 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 1,946 are held by Yhb Advisors Inc. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,760 shares. 37,066 are owned by Daiwa Gru Inc. Washington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 260 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il invested in 0.02% or 5,472 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,526 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 26,963 shares valued at $2.80M was sold by BAHAI AHMAD. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392. The insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. $1.60M worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Limited Liability Company owns 41,484 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 1.5% or 191,456 shares in its portfolio. Salem Cap Mngmt has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt invested in 1.73% or 84,989 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 50 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 190,747 shares. Wills Financial Group Inc has invested 1.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakbrook Invests Ltd stated it has 251,317 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 50,156 were reported by Cohen. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.13% or 19,333 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 445,950 shares. Markston Intll Limited Co has 1.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 468,776 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares to 184,252 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.51 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.